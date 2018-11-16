Santiago Ponzinibbio Will Be Ready For Title Shot With Win Over Magny

Tomorrow night (Sat. November 17, 2018) Santiago Ponzinibbio will return to his home country of Argentina to main event UFC Buenos Aries. Ponzinibbio will share the Octagon with Neil Magny in the show’s featured bout. Since suffering his last defeat to Lorenz Larkin in 2015, Ponzinibbio has been on a six-fight win streak.

In recent fights, Ponzinibbio has defeated the likes of Mike Perry and Gunnar Nelson. With a win over Magny, the Argentinian is hoping to get in on the title mix. Speaking with MMA Junkie recently, Ponzinibbio said he will be ready for a title opportunity with a win over Magny:

“If I win this fight, it will be seven wins in a row, 15 fights for the company, amounting to a total of 13 wins, numerous knockouts,” Ponzinibbio said. “I would be ready to fight for a title. I would deserve it, I would be ready.”

Despite feeling he would deserve it with a win, Ponzinibbio isn’t fooling himself. He knows it’s unlikely the promotion gives him the next nod, even with an impressive showing against Magny. Regardless of who the UFC puts in front of him next, Ponzinibbio will be ready:

“I know this may or may not happen, because there’s no exact math or logic in the UFC,” Ponzinibbio said. “So, now my title shot is Neil Magny. I have to beat him. That’s my goal. I will win this fight and then I’ll focus on my next step. Whether it’s a title or another opponent, that’s how it goes. There’s no way around it.”

Do you think Ponzinibbio could receive a title shot with a win over Magny?