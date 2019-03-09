Porter vs. Ugas Results: WBC Welterweight Title

Check out MMA News' coverage of Shawn Porter vs. Yordenis Ugas for the WBC welterweight championship in Carson, California.

Tonight (Sat. March 9, 2019) WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter defends his title against Yordenis Ugas. The action goes down on FOX from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Porter is currently on a three-fight win streak heading into his fight with Ugas.

In his last outing, he won the vacant WBC welterweight crown by defeating Danny Garcia via unanimous decision. He’ll be facing the 32-year-old Cuban, Ugas, who is on an eight-fight win streak heading into his bout against Porter. Check out MMA News’ coverage of the Porter vs. Ugas card below:

Welterweight: (C) Shawn Porter vs. Yordenis Ugas

(C) Shawn Porter vs. Yordenis Ugas Welterweight: Abel Ramos vs. Francisco Santana

Abel Ramos vs. Francisco Santana Heavyweight: Efe Ajagba vs. Amir Mansour

Efe Ajagba vs. Amir Mansour Bantamweight: Juan Carlos Payano vs. Damien Vazquez

Juan Carlos Payano vs. Damien Vazquez Welterweight: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Sammy Figueroa

**MMA News’ coverage of Porter vs. Ugas begins at 6:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**