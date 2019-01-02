Post-UFC 232 Rankings Report: Where Does Jon Jones Fall In P4P?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 232! Check out all the changes below!

Pound for Pound: Jon Jones moved up one spot to #2 following his returning victory over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232, moving Khabib Nurmagomedov down to #3. Daniel Cormier remains at #1. Tyron Woodley also moved up ahead of fellow welterweight great Georges St. Pierre, with Woodley now at #6 and St. Pierre at #7. Amanda Nunes made the biggest leap in the rankings following her stunning first-round KO over Cris Cyborg, moving up six spots to #8. This leap moved Conor McGregor (#9), Stipe Miocic (#10), and Henry Cejudo (#11) down one spot. Cris Cyborg dropped four spots to #15 following the loss and Rose Namajunas is now placed at #14.

Women’s Strawweight: No changes.

Women’s Flyweight: Jennifer Maia has moved up three spots to #3, which in turn moved Ashlee Evans-Smith (#12), Mara Romero Borella (#13), and Andrea Lee (#14) down a spot.

Women’s Bantamweight: Tonya Evinger is now the only fighter at #11, breaking the tie with Bethe Correira, who is now at #12.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: Petr Yan debuts in the rankings at #14, replacing Douglas Silva de Andrade, who is no longer ranked.

Featherweight: Following his victory over Chad Mendes, Alexander Volkanovski skyrocketed six spots up to #4 in the rankings, causing Mendes to fall to #8 along with Mirsad Bektic. Josh Emmett now sits at #10.

Lightweight: Dual debuts at lightweight, with Gregor Gillespie and Islam Makachev both debuting at #15. Other upward movement at the bottom of the rankings include Alexander Hernandez (#11), Francisco Trinaldo (#12), Dan Hooker (#13), and Paul Felder (#14), each moving up one spot. James Vick has moved up two spots to the #8 position.

Welterweight: No changes.

Middleweight: Uriah Hall moved up one spot to #13 following his win over Bevon Lewis at UFC 232, causing Elias Theodoru to drop one spot to #14.

Light Heavyweight: Jon Jones has reclaimed the throne, causing Daniel Cormier to become the new #1 contender. Additionally, Corey Anderson moved up four spots to #6, a spot beneath Volkan Oezdemir. Tied with Anderson at #6 is Thiago Santos. Ilir Latifi fell four spots to #9 after his loss to Anderson.

Heavyweight: Walt Harris has debuted in the rankings at #13, with Andrei Arlovski (#14) and Stefan Struve (#15) dropping one spot. Additionally, Marcin Tybura moved up one spot to #9, with Justin Willis now at #10.

What are your thoughts on this week’s rankings?