Poster For UFC on ESPN+ 2 Released (Photo)

A massive bantamweight contest will be headlining the UFC’s return to Brazil next month. UFC on ESPN+ 2 will go down from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil on Saturday, February 2, 2019. In the main event of the evening, top-ranked 135 pounders Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes will go head-to-head. The winner will likely challenge TJ Dillashaw for the bantamweight title next.

This isn’t the first time Assuncao and Moraes have met inside the cage. Back in June of 2017, Assuncao bested Moraes via split decision in Rio de Janeiro. Not everyone agreed with the decision, but it remained nonetheless. Since, Assuncao has picked up back-to-back wins and is looking like a title contender. As for Moraes, he has won three-straight over some stiff competition.

The Brazilian has wins over John Dodson, Aljamain Sterling, and Jimmie Rivera since his loss to Assuncao. His latest two victories came by way of devastating knockout. Moraes has been calling for a title opportunity, but he’ll have to get past Assuncao before that can happen. The UFC has just released their poster for UFC on ESPN+ 2. It also features the co-main event between Brazilian MMA Legend Jose Aldo and Renato Moicano. Check it out here:

Saiu o pôster oficial do #UFCFortaleza! Garanta já o seu ingresso para o evento do dia 2 de fevereiro > https://t.co/UsTSApgLvt@RaphaAssuncao x @MMARLONMORAES @JoseAldoJunior x @MoicanoUFC

E muito mais… pic.twitter.com/ACM26GRzVh — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) January 4, 2019

What do you think about the poster for UFC on ESPN+ 2?