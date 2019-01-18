Poster For UFC Phoenix Released (Photo)

The poster for UFC Phoenix has now been released. In the main event of the show, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will face Francis Ngannou. The event will go down from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on February 17th. Velasquez comes into the fight not having competed in over two years. In his last fight at UFC 200 in 2016, Velasquez defeated Travis Browne via first-round knockout.

As for Ngannou, he suffered his UFC defeat to Stipe Miocic in January of last year. Several months later he was defeated by Derrick Lewis at UFC 226 via unanimous decision. He bounced back with a first-round TKO win over Curtis Blaydes in China this past November. Now, he’ll face, arguably, the greatest heavyweight in mixed martial arts (MMA) history.

Main Card:

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez

Lightweight: James Vick vs. Paul Felder

Women's strawweight: Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury

Prelims:

Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling

Bantamweight: Benito Lopez vs. Manny Bermudez

Women's flyweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz

Early Prelims:

Bantamweight: Renan Barao vs. Luke Sanders

Women's strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel

Women's strawweight: Aleksandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire

