Poster For UFC Phoenix Released (Photo)

The poster for UFC Phoenix has now been released. In the main event of the show, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will face Francis Ngannou. The event will go down from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on February 17th. Velasquez comes into the fight not having competed in over two years. In his last fight at UFC 200 in 2016, Velasquez defeated Travis Browne via first-round knockout.
As for Ngannou, he suffered his UFC defeat to Stipe Miocic in January of last year. Several months later he was defeated by Derrick Lewis at UFC 226 via unanimous decision. He bounced back with a first-round TKO win over Curtis Blaydes in China this past November. Now, he’ll face, arguably, the greatest heavyweight in mixed martial arts (MMA) history.
AQUÍ ESTÁ‼️
Poster oficial del regreso de @cainmma vs @francis_ngannou #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/BSCbtXemvI
— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 16, 2019
Main Card:
- Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez
- Lightweight: James Vick vs. Paul Felder
- Women’s strawweight: Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo
- Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie
- Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena
- Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury
Prelims:
- Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Bantamweight: Benito Lopez vs. Manny Bermudez
- Women’s flyweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee
- Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz
Early Prelims:
- Bantamweight: Renan Barao vs. Luke Sanders
- Women’s strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel
- Women’s strawweight: Aleksandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire
What do you think about the poster for UFC Phoenix?