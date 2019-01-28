Poster For UFC London Revealed (Photo)

The UFC has released the poster for UFC London, which is headlined by Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal in March.

The poster for UFC London has finally been revealed. Hometown hero and former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till returns to main event in the O2 Arena. He will face off against Jorge Masvidal at 170 pounds. “The Gorilla” and “Gamebred” square off on March 16th from London, England. You can check out the official poster for the card below from UFC’s Europe Twitter page:

Hot off the presses! 🔥 Your #UFCLondon poster is here! Get your tickets early ➡️ https://t.co/iH4Pj44Uto pic.twitter.com/Q1DrbkHMiM — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 27, 2019

Till suffered the first defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career last year. He was submitted by Tyron Woodley in a UFC welterweight title fight at UFC 228 in September. Masvidal hasn’t fought since November of 2017. He was defeated by Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC 217 on pay-per-view (PPV). Now each man will get the opportunity to get back in the win column.

Also on UFC London is a welterweight co-main event between Leon Edwards and Gunnar Nelson. Check out the current card for UFC London below:

Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal

Leon Edwards vs. Gunnar Nelson

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Dominick Reyes

Gokhan Saki vs. Saparbek Safarov

Tom Breese vs. Cezar Ferreira

Jack Marshman vs. John Phillips

Danny Roberts vs. Claudio Silva

Molly McCann vs. Priscila Cachoeira

What do you think about the UFC London card as it stands?