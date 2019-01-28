Poster For UFC London Revealed (Photo)

The poster for UFC London has finally been revealed. Hometown hero and former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till returns to main event in the O2 Arena. He will face off against Jorge Masvidal at 170 pounds. “The Gorilla” and “Gamebred” square off on March 16th from London, England. You can check out the official poster for the card below from UFC’s Europe Twitter page:
Hot off the presses! 🔥
Your #UFCLondon poster is here! Get your tickets early ➡️ https://t.co/iH4Pj44Uto pic.twitter.com/Q1DrbkHMiM
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 27, 2019
Till suffered the first defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career last year. He was submitted by Tyron Woodley in a UFC welterweight title fight at UFC 228 in September. Masvidal hasn’t fought since November of 2017. He was defeated by Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC 217 on pay-per-view (PPV). Now each man will get the opportunity to get back in the win column.
Also on UFC London is a welterweight co-main event between Leon Edwards and Gunnar Nelson. Check out the current card for UFC London below:
- Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Leon Edwards vs. Gunnar Nelson
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Dominick Reyes
- Gokhan Saki vs. Saparbek Safarov
- Tom Breese vs. Cezar Ferreira
- Jack Marshman vs. John Phillips
- Danny Roberts vs. Claudio Silva
- Molly McCann vs. Priscila Cachoeira
What do you think about the UFC London card as it stands?