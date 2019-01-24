Photo: Poster For UFC Prague Released

Check out the poster for UFC Prague, which is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos.

The poster of UFC Prague has been released. UFC on ESPN+ 3 will go down from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. It is currently headlined by a light heavyweight match-up between Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos. Also, a massive heavyweight bout between Stefan Struve and Marcos Rogerio de Lima is set for the main card as well. Other notable names are set for the event; including Liz Carmouche, Gian Villante, Daniel Teymur, John Dodson, Petr Yan, and many more.

Check out the poster for UFC Prague below:

LHWs headline in 🇨🇿! Your #UFCPrague poster has just dropped! pic.twitter.com/Qlt67OxBXU — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2019

In regards to the main event, Blachowicz enters this fight on a four-bout win streak. “Marreta” is right behind him with three-straight, two coming at light heavyweight. This will be a fight UFC fans definitely want to keep their eye on, as somebody’s win streak is about to get snapped. Check out the confirmed card thus far here:

Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago Santos

Stefan Struve vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Liz Carmouche vs. Lucie Pudilova

Gian Villante vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Daniel Teymur vs. Chris Fishgold

John Dodson vs. Petr Yan

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Darko Stosic

Michel Prazeres vs. Ramazan Emeev

Sam Alvey vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Rustam Khabilov vs. Diego Ferreira

What do you think about the UFC Prague card as it stands?