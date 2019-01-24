Photo: Poster For UFC Prague Released

The poster of UFC Prague has been released. UFC on ESPN+ 3 will go down from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. It is currently headlined by a light heavyweight match-up between Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos. Also, a massive heavyweight bout between Stefan Struve and Marcos Rogerio de Lima is set for the main card as well. Other notable names are set for the event; including Liz Carmouche, Gian Villante, Daniel Teymur, John Dodson, Petr Yan, and many more.
In regards to the main event, Blachowicz enters this fight on a four-bout win streak. “Marreta” is right behind him with three-straight, two coming at light heavyweight. This will be a fight UFC fans definitely want to keep their eye on, as somebody’s win streak is about to get snapped. Check out the confirmed card thus far here:
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago Santos
- Stefan Struve vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
- Liz Carmouche vs. Lucie Pudilova
- Gian Villante vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Daniel Teymur vs. Chris Fishgold
- John Dodson vs. Petr Yan
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Darko Stosic
- Michel Prazeres vs. Ramazan Emeev
- Sam Alvey vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov
- Rustam Khabilov vs. Diego Ferreira
What do you think about the UFC Prague card as it stands?