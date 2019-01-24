Photo: Poster For UFC Prague Released

Check out the poster for UFC Prague, which is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos.

Jon Fuentes
Thiago Santos
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The poster of UFC Prague has been released. UFC on ESPN+ 3 will go down from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. It is currently headlined by a light heavyweight match-up between Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos. Also, a massive heavyweight bout between Stefan Struve and Marcos Rogerio de Lima is set for the main card as well. Other notable names are set for the event; including Liz Carmouche, Gian Villante, Daniel Teymur, John Dodson, Petr Yan, and many more.

Check out the poster for UFC Prague below:

In regards to the main event, Blachowicz enters this fight on a four-bout win streak. “Marreta” is right behind him with three-straight, two coming at light heavyweight. This will be a fight UFC fans definitely want to keep their eye on, as somebody’s win streak is about to get snapped. Check out the confirmed card thus far here:

  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago Santos
  • Stefan Struve vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
  • Liz Carmouche vs. Lucie Pudilova
  • Gian Villante vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Daniel Teymur vs. Chris Fishgold
  • John Dodson vs. Petr Yan
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Darko Stosic
  • Michel Prazeres vs. Ramazan Emeev
  • Sam Alvey vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov
  • Rustam Khabilov vs. Diego Ferreira

What do you think about the UFC Prague card as it stands?

