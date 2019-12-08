POTUS Donald Trump Congratulates Tito Ortiz After Win Over Alberto El Patron

Tito Ortiz received a shoutout from the U.S. President following his victory over Alberto El Patron.

Ortiz clashed with Patron last night (Dec. 7) inside The Payne Arena in McAllen, Texas. The bout was contested under the Combate Americas banner. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” picked up the first-round submission victory.

Trump Congratulates Ortiz

Ortiz has made it clear that he’s a big supporter of Trump. With the 2020 election approaching, Ortiz hasn’t made it a mystery who he’s voting for. This hasn’t gone unnoticed as the POTUS took to Twitter to congratulate Ortiz on the win.

Congratulations to @TitoOrtiz on tonight’s huge WIN, a Great American Patriot! https://t.co/m4tJpfzVte — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

“Congratulations @TitoOrtiz on tonight’s huge WIN, a Great American Patriot!”

With the victory over El Patron, Ortiz finds himself riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s finished Chael Sonnen, Chuck Liddell, and El Patron. He hasn’t been beaten since being submitted by Liam McGeary back in Sept. 2015 in a failed bid to capture the Bellator light heavyweight title.

Ortiz had initially retired after beating Sonnen, but admitted the opportunity to finally get a win over Liddell enticed him to return. Once again, Ortiz felt it was time to wrap up his career after the victory over Liddell. Now, Ortiz insists he’s committed to sticking around the fight game.