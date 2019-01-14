Oscar De La Hoya Says Preliminary Talks Underway for Canelo vs. GGG III

It looks like preliminary talks are underway for a trilogy bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. The pair first fought back in September of 2017. After 12 rounds of fighting, in which many believe “GGG” got the better of the Mexican star, the judges turned in a Draw. A year later, the two middleweight stars met again inside the ring. However, this time, it was Canelo who came out on top.

Alvarez was awarded a controversial Majority Decision victory, handing Golovkin the first and only loss of his boxing career. Now, talk of a third fight between the pair has been rumored. Golden Boy Promotions’ Oscar De La Hoya recently confirmed that preliminary talks are underway for the fight. Speaking to ESPN 97.5 Houston, De La Hoya said he has already been in contact with Golovkin’s management (via Bloody Elbow):

“Last night I had preliminary talks with Golovkin’s people. We threw it out there about fighting for the third time on Cinco de Mayo, which is the biggest weekend in boxing in Las Vegas,” De La Hoya said.

De La Hoya followed that up with a subsequent Tweet, saying he has given Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez his “marching orders” to make the fight happen:

However, Gomez updated fans on the situation via Twitter (in Spanish), saying “GGG” doesn’t want to fight Canelo anymore. Instead, the Russian prefers easier fights:

Como que ya no quiere Bamba de Canelo. Prefiere facililitas como antes. Veremos Amigos — Eric Gomez (@makeawar) January 13, 2019

Do you think Canelo and GGG will fight for a third time?