Promising Boxing Star Ryan Garcia Unhappy With DAZN Over Pay

One of boxing’s top rising stars, Ryan Garcia is not happy with his financial situation.

There’s no doubting Garcia’s presence inside the boxing ring. Many view Garcia as having limitless potential both inside the ring and out. Garcia knows he has a lot of eyeballs on him but he feels something just doesn’t add up. While Garcia is being promoted as a top star, he feels he isn’t being paid like one.

Ryan Garcia Takes DAZN To Task Over Pay

DAZN has a long-term deal in place with Garcia’s promoter, Golden Boy. Garcia said he was unsatisfied with a $200,000 offer to fight in July. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Garcia didn’t hold his tongue.

“That’s bull—-,” Garcia said. “Why am I being held back financially? What is the problem here? Why is DAZN giving out big numbers to guys fighting nobodies? It’s fu—ed up how I’m being treated. I’m not asking for $100 million. Just give me the check I deserve. How am I one of the biggest fighters in the world and I get bigger paychecks outside of boxing?”

Garcia said he was told by the Golden Boy brass that the $200,000 offer was all DAZN was willing to give. Garcia feels disrespected when it comes to the business aspect of boxing. Golden Boy president Eric Gomez told SI that the coronavirus pandemic has impacted business in the world of boxing as there are no live gates at this time. He also claimed that Garcia wasn’t asked to take a pay cut and was going to be paid above the minimum.

Time will tell if Garcia, DAZN, and Golden Boy Promotions will be able to come to an understanding. MMA News will keep you updated on the latest info when it comes to Garcia’s financial situation with DAZN as well as his next fight.