Prosecutor Attempts To Increase Bail In Nick Diaz Domestic Violence Case

Nick Diaz made the headlines recently after he was charged with domestic battery on May 24th in Las Vegas. These allegations have been strongly denied by people who are close to the UFC fighter. Diaz was scheduled to attend court on the 26th June for a preliminary hearing, but he was instead represented by his attorney Ross Goodman.

The district attorneys office has confirmed that Nick Diaz remains free on bail after the prosecutor requested an increase in bail from $18,000 to $100,000 for his two charges of domestic battery. This request was denied by Las Vegas Justice Court judge Amy Chelini, who added:

“I don’t care. He’s going to be treated the same way everybody else is.”

This was a stroke of good luck for Nick Diaz in this case, but there is still a long way to go before this case is resolved. There have been inconsistencies in the victims’ claims throughout this case. She has changed her story regarding the way in which her injuries were sustained, and the judge seemed to agree with Diaz’s lawyer’s observations and scepticism in relation to the victim’s injury claims.

Diaz, who has not competed in the UFC for over 3 years, has found it difficult to stay out of the headlines in recent years, but a close friend of Diaz attempted to discredit the victim’s claims, describing her as “deranged and insane.”

There is certainly more to this story, but currently, Diaz is being charged with domestic battery by strangulation (a felony) and domestic battery. His next court date is on July 10th.

