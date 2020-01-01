Quinton Jackson Begins Weight-Loss Journey, Invites Fans to Join

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson received a wake-up call after being knocked out by Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 237, and he is now ready to document his completion of one of the more common New Year’s resolutions.

The biggest criticism directed towards Quinton Jackson following Bellator 237 was not the mere fact that he got finished so quickly in a fight some believed he took a dive in, but was rather the way in which Jackson showed up to compete, appearing noticeably out of shape. Jackson weighed in at the heavyweight limit of 265 pounds for the first time in his professional career, and the drastic change in appearance was not lost on the audience. Jackson himself stated that he felt like a hippopotamus during the bout against Emelianenko. Jackson never wants to feel that way again, and he plans on documenting his transformation for the world to see and is inviting others to join him:

“Much love to my team and family and sponsors, defeat is a hard pill to swallow… but it’s part of the job. Hate letting my people and fans down ,maybe this won’t be my last loss but it will be the last time i defeat myself. I’m gonna Document my weight loss Journey, if you feel uncomfortable with your weight do it with me. Tag me in your posts of you working out and eating clean. Love you all,” Jackson posted on Instagram.

Quinton Jackson plans on returning to his home in the light heavyweight division for his next fight. Prior to his loss to Emelianenko, Jackson had defeated another grizzled veteran in Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 206.

Do you believe Quinton Jackson needs to go back to light heavyweight or could he make significant physical adjustments and find success in Bellator’s heavyweight division?