Quinton Jackson Calls Ryan Bader A ‘Coward’ Following Bellator 226

Quinton Jackson isn’t happy with the ending to Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo.

Last night (Sept. 7), Bader put his Bellator heavyweight title on the line against Kongo. The bout headlined Bellator 226 inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Bader was dominating the opening round, but controversy ensued when Kongo was eye poked. The fight was called off and ruled a No Contest. Many have disputed whether or not Bader actually had his finger in the eye of Kongo.

Jackson Rips Bader While Sticking Up For Kongo

“Rampage” Jackson is a longtime teammate and friend of Kongo. He took to his Instagram account to throw shade at Bader.

“He knew exactly what he was doing. Bader is a coward, he was clearly winning the round, why eye poke? Hope my brother [Cheick Kongo] heals fast and that it’s not a bad injury. FYI it should’ve been a DQ.”

Jackson and Bader are no strangers to one another. Back in Feb. 2012, “Rampage” and “Darth” did battle under the UFC banner. Bader ended up nabbing a unanimous decision victory.

Rumors have been swirling in regard to Jackson’s next bout. The Athletic’s Josh Gross has reported that “Rampage” vs. Fedor Emelianenko is being discussed for a Dec. 29 Bellator event in Japan.