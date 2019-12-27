Quinton Jackson: Fedor Emelianenko Fight Is ‘Special Moment’ In MMA History

Quinton Jackson isn’t deterred by the detractors of his matchup with Fedor Emelianenko.

Tomorrow night (Dec. 28), Jackson vs. Emelianenko will headline Bellator 237. The heavyweight clash takes place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Despite time zone difference, the event’s main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN.

‘Rampage’ Discusses Importance Of Fedor Fight

There’s no denying that “Rampage” and “The Last Emperor” are legends. With that said, some have criticized the booking of their matchup at this stage in both men’s careers. Speaking to reporters during a media day session, Jackson said those detractors hold no weight (via MMAJunkie.com).

“This is a special moment in MMA history no matter what the naysayers say,” Jackson told MMA Junkie at media day a promoting the event. “The guys who are never going to do anything in their lives, the never-has-beens who want to say about two old guys getting in there – the true MMA fans are going to win because there’s not going to be a loser. There’s not going to be a loser. No matter who gets their hand raised, there’s not going to be a loser because when two legends get in there, and do what they love, and put on a show, the fans win.”

MMA News will provide live coverage of Bellator 237. Be sure to stick with us this weekend for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.