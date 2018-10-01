Quinton Jackson is determined to capture gold at least one more time.

“Rampage” is coming off a second-round TKO victory over Wanderlei Silva this past Saturday night (Sept. 29). It was their fourth encounter. Jackson vs. Silva IV served as Bellator 206’s co-main event. It’s Jackson’s first win since June 2016.

Quinton Jackson: I Want The Bellator Heavyweight Title

“Rampage” spoke to reporters during the Bellator 206 post-fight press conference. Jackson said that his goal is to capture the Bellator heavyweight title and he wants to do so by challenging the winner of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He (Chael Sonnen) outsmarted me by standing up with me. And that’s my type of fight. I like standing up with a mother(expletive). I’m a (expletive) wrestler, but I like standing up. Chael outsmarted me. I was disappointed. I thought I was going to win that tournament. I thought I was going to take everybody. So yeah, I’m going to stay in shape. If somebody gets hurt, I want back in. But if anything, I want the winner of the tournament. I want the heavyweight belt.”

Jackson isn’t likely to cut back down to light heavyweight ever again in his professional mixed martial arts career. At the age of 40, “Rampage” feels most comfortable at heavyweight. In fact, he weighed in at 254.4 pounds ahead of his fourth clash with Silva.

Sonnen will take on Fedor Emelianenko in a semi-final bout of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix on Oct. 13. One night earlier, Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione will clash to determine who moves on to the finals as well.

Do you think Quinton Jackson can capture the Bellator heavyweight title?