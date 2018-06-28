Quinton Jackson: I’m Not a Huge MMA Fan Anymore

Quinton Jackson admits he doesn’t enjoy mixed martial arts as much as he once did.

“Rampage” is set to go one-on-one against Wanderlei Silva for the fourth time. The bout will take place on Sept. 29. Jackson and Silva have fought each other under the Pride FC and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banners, but now they’ll share the Bellator cage.

The last time Jackson competed was against Chael Sonnen in a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix bout. “Rampage” lost the bout via unanimous decision. Jackson’s last victory was back in June 2016 against Satoshi Ishii.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “Rampage” admitted that he isn’t a fan of MMA these days:

“I’ll be honest, I don’t follow Wanderlei’s career. I didn’t even remember that he was banned from the sport until you brought it up. I forgot about it. I heard something on the news, but – it’s sad to say, but I’m not a huge MMA fan anymore. I don’t really watch it that much anymore. So a lot of stuff goes on that goes past me that I don’t know about. You’ve got to respect other fighters, because we do what not many human beings do. Coming into this sport, I was a big fan of Wanderlei Silva because of his fighting style, and you’ve got to respect him for that – no matter what he does in sports and life, getting banned for whatever he got banned for. I couldn’t care less. None of that’s going to matter to me when I get in the cage with him.”

Quinton Jackson has been with Pride FC and UFC at the peak of both promotions. In Pride FC’s case, he was there for its rise and fall. “Rampage” is hoping to bring Bellator to peak form for as long as he’s around.

Are you a big MMA fan these days?