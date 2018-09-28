Quinton Jackson praises Nate Diaz for his role in bringing CBD into the world of mixed martial arts.

It’s well known that the Diaz brothers are supporters of marijuana. Nate went as far as to bust out CBD during the UFC 202 post-fight press conference and started vaping. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) decided to let Diaz off without a punishment. CBD was eventually removed from the list of prohibited substances.

Quinton Jackson Praises Nate Diaz For Bringing CBD to Light in MMA

One fighter who is now on the CBD train is Jackson. During a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, “Rampage” talked about the importance of CBD use and he also thanked Diaz (via MMAMania.com):

“It’s been very important. I think we all learned about CBD from Nate Diaz, he’s the first one I learned about CBD from. I’m glad he stood up for us and made it legal for MMA fighters. Thank you Nate, I appreciate that, much love. It’s incredible. It’s been helping me out a lot.”

Jackson is set to do battle with Wanderlei Silva in a heavyweight bout. The two will collide tomorrow night (Sept. 29) inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. It’ll be the fourth time these two go one-on-one. Jackson vs. Silva IV will serve as Bellator 206’s (see weigh-in results here) co-main event.

There was a time when Jackson said he wouldn’t fight beyond the age of 35. “Rampage” is now 40 years old. With his newfound love for CBD, it’ll be interesting to see how much longer Jackson competes. MMA News will bring you live coverage of Bellator 206.

Do you think the next step is for marijuana metabolites to be removed from the list of banned substances?