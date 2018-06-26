Quinton Jackson on Wanderlei Silva: “This Time He’s Going to Leave Town”

Quinton Jackson and Wanderlei Silva will face each other again for a fourth time on September 29 in San Jose, California for the fourth time. The two men have history against one another since their days in Pride Fighting Championships where they fought twice with Silva as the victor, then the third fight in the UFC when “Rampage” finished Silva with a KO that put Silva in another weight class according to Jackson at a press conference in Viacom headquarters in New York City.

“This time he’s going to leave town.”-Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson

The fourth fight is a “present for the fans”, said Silva when asked about the upcoming bout. Facing each other at heavyweight he added, “I’m going to knock this fat guy out.” The last time they faced each other was at UFC 92 where Jackson exacted his revenge for the prior losses. While he evolved from being one dimensional coming from the world of wrestling, he credits that win to his overall improvement from the time he began his career. The first two fights he was a still growing, future champion whereas now Jackson feels he is better than he ever was in his history facing Silva.

Jackson said his training now is focused on anywhere he has seen as a problem. Improving his cardio as a heavyweight is something he intends to focus on in this fourth fight. While he said what he said as the requisite trash talk that accompanies any fight between two legends, Jackson did acknowledge Silva’s skills and said he always respected his style of fighting. Jackson added, “He handed me the two worst ass whoopin’s I ever had,” but referred to him as a “true MMA fighter.” He said he is happy to fight Silva again in September.

The fight takes place September 29 as a heavyweight feature bout with the middleweight title bout between Gegard Mousasi and Rory Macdonald as the main event.

Are you looking forward to this fourth fight between the two legends in Quinton Jackson and Wanderlei Silva?