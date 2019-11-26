Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Interested In Boxing Match

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson is set to fight Fedor Emelianenko in Japan, yet he is also eyeing a boxing bout.

Jackson says he has been interested in doing boxing and even asked Dana White if it is possible long before Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather.

“I asked Dana White a long time ago, way before Conor McGregor even was around, let me do some boxing,” Jackson said to TMZ Sports (via BJPENN.com). “It wasn’t my time, there was nobody for me to fight. I still want to fight a boxing match before I retire.”

He says he would box anyone except for Deontay Wilder unless one condition is met.

“I’ll fight anybody but Deontay Wilder. He’s too tall. Unless they give me like $100 mil, then I’d fight him. I’m keeping it real,” he said. “I don’t like to fight tall guys with a long reach. I’ll tell you what. I’ll fight him if they give me $100 mil and we do me one boxing match and one MMA match, then I’ll fight him. $100 mil. I’m keeping it real. I don’t like fighting them long, tall dudes.”

Whether or not he will ever get a boxing fight is to be seen, but Quinton Jackson has put it out there he wants one.