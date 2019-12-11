Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson On Retirement: It’s All I Can Think About

Quinton Jackson admits that retirement is weighing on his mind.

“Rampage” is set to meet Fedor Emelianenko in the main event of Bellator Japan on Dec. 28. The action will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. This is Jackson’s only fight in 2019 and Emelianenko’s second.

‘Rampage’ Admits Retirement Weighs On His Mind

Jackson spoke to reporters during a media scrum ahead of Bellator’s year-end event. “Rampage” said that at this point, retirement is constantly on his mind (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Man, I’m 41. You don’t think … I think about it every time I get on the mat, every time I train. It’s all I can think about is my retirement,” Jackson said.

“It’s going to be like old times. I really do miss fighting (in Japan), and I was telling my coach like maybe a couple months ago, like man it would be nice to finish up my career fighting in Japan again. And he said yeah, that would be nice, fighting back there, so hopefully I can fight back there again.”

Jackson went on to say that he never envisioned fighting Emelianenko until he made the move up in weight class.

“I never dreamed of fighting Fedor because back when we were both in PRIDE, I wasn’t a heavyweight, and I’m a big guy now. I’m a heavyweight now; he’s obviously still a heavyweight,” Jackson said. “I knew it was a matter of time that I was going to have to fight him as soon as I came to heavyweight, but I never thought about it.”