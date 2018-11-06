Quote: Anthony Johnson Wants Jon Jones Fight At Heavyweight

Anthony Johnson might make his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for the right bout.

After being submitted by Daniel Cormier in a rematch back in April 2017, “Rumble” retired from the sport of mixed martial arts. While Johnson has found other business ventures, he hasn’t ruled out a return to the Octagon. In fact, “Rumble” recently said he’d consider coming back if the price was right.

Anthony Johnson’s Manager Talks Potential Return

Johnson’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. Abdelaziz said a big fight at heavyweight would entice “Rumble” to make his return. In particular, Abdelaziz said Johnson wants Jon Jones (via MMA Weekly):

“I talked to ‘Rumble’ last week, and he said if Jon Jones fought (Cormier) as a heavyweight, and if Jon wins, he wants to come back and this is the only fight he thinks he’d come back to fight, Jon Jones. Anthony Johnson is 285 pounds (right now). He wants to come back as a heavyweight, but I think it has to be something different. He can’t just come back. He misses the sport and says he will come back to fight someone like Jon Jones.”

Johnson and Jones were supposed to fight back in May 2015 at UFC 187. A hit-and-run incident forced the UFC to strip Jones of the light heavyweight title. Johnson ended up losing to Daniel Cormier in their first encounter in a bout that was contested for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

Does Anthony Johnson vs. Jon Jones at heavyweight intrigue you?