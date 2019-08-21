Quote: Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia Is ‘Grappling Fan’s Dream’

Ben Askren’s coach Duke Roufus believes fans of the grappling game will appreciate “Funky” vs. Demian Maia.

Askren vs. Maia is set to headline UFC Singapore on Oct. 26. “Funky” will look to rebound from his five-second knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal via flying knee. As for Maia, he’s looking to extend his winning streak to three.

Roufus Talks Askren vs. Maia

Roufus spoke to MMAJunkie.com and he expressed confidence in Askren’s ability to fight fire with fire.

“I like that fight for Ben,” Roufus said. “And here’s the thing: Ben is going to try to out grapple him, because that’s who Ben is.”

The Roufusport head honcho went on to say that those with an appreciation for grappling will feel right at home when Askren meets Maia.

“For sure it’s a grappling fan’s dream,” Roufus said. “I know Ben very well and he’s the guy who enjoys going into the eye of the hurricane.”

When Askren was knocked out by Masvidal, it was the first defeat in “Funky’s” professional mixed martial arts career. He had gone 19-0, 1 NC prior to the quick July bout.

Before submitting Lyman Good back in February, Maia was on a three-fight skid. He dropped bouts against Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, and Kamaru Usman. After finishing Good, Maia defeated Anthony Rocco Martin via majority decision.

What do you make of the Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia matchup? Are you looking forward to seeing how the grappling aspect will play out.