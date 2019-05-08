Quote: Brock Lesnar Would’ve Been A Cash Grab For Daniel Cormier

Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier won’t be going down after all the hoopla.

Last week, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White revealed that Lesnar told him he was retiring. Lesnar had hyped up a potential title bout with UFC heavyweight champion Cormier after shoving him back in July 2018. It turns out that the brouhaha won’t lead to a match-up as Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic II has been booked for UFC 241.

Kevin Lee Weighs In On Brock Lesnar’s Retirement

Chael Sonnen interviewed UFC welterweight Kevin Lee on his YouTube channel. During the interview, Lee gave his take on Lesnar’s retirement:

“There’s definitely something to that, especially when you start talking about USADA and you gotta go through a certain amount of testing before you’re even allowed to compete again. Is there something to it? I don’t know, I ain’t got no insight for you. Brock’s kind of a private guy anyway. You ain’t gonna get much from him. He ain’t gonna let you know nothing one way or the other. He gonna hit you with that little cold stare too.

Is there something else to it? Maybe, I mean Dana and them might have something up their sleeve where they might bring him back after a certain amount of time. But again for me, just from a sporting prospective I don’t see much to it. Brock’s a big guy, he’s got a lot in him but he would’ve just been a cash grab for a dude like ‘DC.'”