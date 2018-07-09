Quote: Cain Velasquez Is The Beast Heavyweight UFC Has Ever Seen

Daniel Cormier is now in the discussion of being the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

“DC” has starched his competition at both the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions – with the exception of a few Octagon meetings with Jon Jones – en-route to becoming the UFC’s second ever simultaneous dual-weight champion. Cormier knocked out Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 226 this past weekend (Sat. July 7, 2018) in Las Vegas to capture the heavyweight crown.

Now Cormier sits atop both the UFC’s heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions. While he comes off a win over the all-consensus greatest UFC heavyweight champion of all time, the American Kickboxing Academy product heaped a ton of praise on his teammate and fellow former champion Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez is also regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights in the UFC’s history. He was a key piece in Cormier’s training camp for Miocic. In fact, Cormier credits Velasquez pushing him in camp as the reason his victory over Miocic came rather easily – while also claiming he’s still the best heavyweight the UFC has ever seen (via Bloody Elbow):

“The reason the fight was so easy today was because for the last 8 weeks I’ve been getting beat up by Cain Velasquez,” Cormier said

“He’s still the best, man. He’s the best heavyweight the UFC has ever seen. He does things that you just don’t expect somebody to do. Still, outta shape, he comes in here and does three or four rounds with me – and I’m exhausted.”

What are your thoughts on Cormier calling Velasquez the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!