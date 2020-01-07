Quote: Cejudo Will Soon Fall, This Division Has Better Guys Than Him

Henry Cejudo recently gave up his flyweight title and Rani Yahya believes Cejudo will lose his bantamweight title soon.

Cejudo has yet to defend his bantamweight title since beating Marlon Moraes for the vacant title in June. Since then, he had surgery and has been sidelined and when he returns he made it known he wants to fight Jose Aldo. Yet, the Brazilian lost to Moraes in his debut at 135 pounds, so “Triple C” may be forced to scrap Petr Yan or Aljamain Sterling. And, if that happens, Yahya believes Cejudo will lose and no longer be a UFC champion.

“Cejudo showed a lot of heart in that fight against Marlon [Moraes], and I do think that Marlon defeated [Jose] Aldo when they fought, so I don’t understand why they’re moving towards having Aldo fight for the belt,” Yahya said to Combate (via BloodyElbow). “It’s going to be a profitable fight, but I think Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling would be more fitting, because they got some good wins lately. Anyway, I think Cejudo will soon fall. I think he’s pretty good and knows how to win fights, but this division has better guys than him.”

Rani Yahya, meanwhile, will make his return to the Octagon at UFC Brasilia against Enrique Barzola. But, whether or not his prediction about Henry Cejudo will come true is to be seen.