Quote: Colby Covington’s Shtick More Effective When He’s Winning

Colby Covington’s shtick has certainly gotten under the skin of many, but it has certainly been effective.

Covington is set to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship on Dec. 14. The bout will headline UFC 245 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be Covington’s first crack at the undisputed UFC welterweight title. He held interim gold back in June 2018.

Dan Lambert Talks Colby Covington’s Shtick

Lambert, the head honcho of American Top Team, expressed his belief to BJPenn.com that Covington has a few more weapons in his arsenal than Usman.

“Everybody has a theory until the fight starts, it will come down to who is the better and Colby is a better fighter than Usman,” he said. “Usman is really, really good, but he is only that good when he can dictate the pace and take the breaks when he needs to take breaks, and he won’t be able to do that against Colby. Colby may not be able to do that to him either. Colby will have a few more weapons and an edge in the cardio.”

Lambert went on to say that Covington’s MAGA persona takes on a life of its own when he’s succeeding in his fights.

“I think Colby’s schtick and personality is a lot more effective when he is winning fights. So, this is a big one, a really big one,” he concluded.