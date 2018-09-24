Quote: Conor McGregor Can Easily Out-Grapple Khabib Nurmagomedov

A close friend and training partner of Conor McGregor believes the “Notorious” one can easily out-grapple Khabib Nurmagomedov.

There is clearly a buzz surrounding the Oct. 6 showdown between McGregor and Nurmagomedov. Many believe this will be the biggest fight in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. UFC president Dana White says UFC 229 is trending towards 2.5 million pay-per-view buys. The UFC 229 press conference this past Thursday also garnered a ton of attention and viewership.

During a recent video on the official YouTube Channel of The Mac Life, SBG Ireland’s Artem Lobov expressed his belief in McGregor’s grappling abilities (via Bloody Elbow):

“When you say it like that, it’s as if Conor doesn’t have wrestling and grappling, and Khabib doesn’t have any striking. It is true that Khabib doesn’t really have any striking, but it’s certainly not true that Conor’s grappling or wrestling is not on that level. He can easily out-grapple Khabib, and in the wrestling as well. Of course this is Khabib’s game, so we’re not stupid. We’re not gonna fall into his hands right away, but make no mistake about it, we’re gonna be ready everywhere.”

Nurmagomedov’s lightweight gold will be on the line when he meets McGregor inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the co-main event, lightweights Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis will do battle. This will be Ferguson’s first bout since Oct. 2017 due to torn ligaments in his knee.

