Conor McGregor has gotten soft if one prominent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight is to be believed.

McGregor is set to compete in what many consider to be the biggest fight in UFC history. He’ll challenge undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229. The massive title bout will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 6.

Quote: Conor McGregor Has Gotten a Little Soft

Unlike McGregor’s past fights, there is very little in the way of media appearances. There is no world tour, but there is a “media only” event set for this Thursday (Sept. 20). MMA News will be on the scene inside Radio City Music Hall in New York City. During a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio, Colby Covington gave his take on the situation:

“I completely understand where he’s coming from. He’s over in Ireland, so to come from Ireland, to come do promotion in America, that’s a little tough. It takes out of your training schedule. You want to be training hard, and preparing for your style matchup. I get where he’s coming from. It gets a little tough when you’re cutting weight to travel all over the place, when you want to focus on really getting yourself ready to peak for your fight. But the thing is, he’s gotten a little soft, over the years. He’s doing his little cocaine, and he’s partying a lot with his hookers. He’s getting a little soft. He’s a little, he’s a coked up little leprechaun who’s getting a little soft, so I completely understand why he doesn’t want to do promotion.”

Outside of some jabs on Instagram and training videos, McGregor hasn’t commented much on the UFC 229 bout. It’ll be interesting to see what transpires during the NYC presser.

What do you think of Conor McGregor’s approach to the media ahead of UFC 229?