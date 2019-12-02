Quote: Conor McGregor Is ‘Coming After’ Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor is making his return to the welterweight division and one former UFC fighter thinks he’s eyeing Jorge Masvidal.

McGregor is set to step back inside the Octagon on Jan. 18. He’ll go one-on-one with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Las Vegas. The “Notorious” one hasn’t been seen in action since Oct. 2018 when he was submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Chael Sonnen Believes McGregor Is Targeting Masvidal

Bellator and ESPN analyst, Chael Sonnen, took to his YouTube channel to give his take on McGregor’s decision to compete at 170 pounds upon his return. He believes McGregor is doing this to get to Masvidal (via BJPenn.com).

“[Dana White] quickly said ‘no Masvidal is too big for him.’ I told you guys 20 minutes after that statement was made that was not going to sit well with Conor,” Chael Sonnen explained. “[White] told you three days after that he’d already been getting calls from Conor because that statement did not sit well with Conor. Now you’ve got the return of Conor at 170 pounds. Mark my words, he’s coming after Jorge Masvidal.”

UFC president Dana White has expressed his belief that McGregor is too small for Masvidal. Sonnen said that this was done purposely with the intent of firing up the “Notorious” one. Shortly after, White revealed that the former UFC “champ-champ” was none too pleased with his comment.