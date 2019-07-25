Quote: Conor McGregor Return In 2019 Is ‘Realistic’

A teammate of Conor McGregor wouldn’t be surprised if the “Notorious” one is back in action by the end of 2019.

McGregor hasn’t competed since Oct. 2018 when he was submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nuramagomedov. McGregor served a six-month suspension under the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his role in the UFC 229 post-main event brawl. He was in talks with the UFC for a July return, but talks broke down when McGregor couldn’t get a headlining spot or ownership stake in the promotion.

Teammate Says McGregor Can Return In 2019

We’re just a few days shy of August and McGregor has yet to commit to a return to the Octagon this year. The former “champ-champ” is healing a hand injury stemming from a sparring session, which he underwent surgery for. McGregor’s teammate Peter Queally told The Irish Mirror that fight fans shouldn’t rule out a return for the “Notorious” one by the end of this year.

“[A fight by the end of the year] is realistic,” Queally said. “He’s been struggling a little bit with a hand injury, which has been well documented in the media, so it’s hard to tell, but it’s definitely realistic that he will fight by the end of the year. If he wants to fight by the end of the year, he will fight by the end of the year.”

A source close to SBG Ireland told The Irish Mirror that the outlook on McGregor’s fighting future has drastically changed.

“There was suggestion Conor might never fight again. That looked a real possibility with at all he has going on outside the Octagon at the minute. But that has slowly changed recently and Conor is now hellbent on fighting again before the end of the year.”