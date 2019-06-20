Quote: Conor McGregor ‘Shouldn’t Come Back Unless He Gets What He Deserves’

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since his UFC 229 loss back in October. Then, in March he announced his retirement from MMA, although many didn’t believe it. But, his training partner in James Gallagher, believes McGregor shouldn’t come back unless he gets what he deserves which is a share in the UFC.

“I hope he does because I feel like he shouldn’t come back unless he gets what he deserves. This is a game about you stand up for what you believe in. You have that loyalty. Being Irish it is bred into us, being young, you stand up for what you believe in,” James Gallagher said to ESPN in regards to Conor McGregor (as transcribed by BJPENN.com). “Take nothing less than what you deserve. You have that loyalty to death. I really hope he sticks to that and gets what he deserves. He deserves the share in the company where he is at. He doesn’t deserve anything less. If he doesn’t I hope he can maybe venture off. He’s got more money than anyone on the f*****g planet.

“He can go do a lot of fun things to pass his time. He’s got a family now and stuff like this. He’s a very smart man. Proper twelve whiskey, making loads of money through that. He can venture off and maybe do other things that are fun to him. Deep down at heart, he is a fighter and he will want to fight again,” he continued. “But, he should not unless he gets what he deserves. Right now, they don’t have the loyalty or respect to give him what he deserves. We stand up for this, he brought the companies revenue up to what it is single-handedly. He deserves it. I hope he gets what he deserves and comes back and fights. If he doesn’t get what he deserves, best of luck in retirement.”

As of right now, there is no word on when or if Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon. But, if James Gallagher has any say, he hopes when the champ-champ does, it will be with a share of the UFC.