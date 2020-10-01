Quote: Conor McGregor vs. Diego Sanchez ‘Would Be An Execution’

Conor McGregor recently released Instagram DMs with Dana White that saw him call for a fight in Dublin against Diego Sanchez. Yet, for Dan Hardy, he believes that fight makes no sense and would be an execution on Sanchez.

McGregor has said Sanchez deserves the fight and even after his loss to Jake Matthews at UFC 253, the Irishman tweeted support for the TUF 1 winner.

“I am still interested in a fight with you somewhere down the line Diego Sanchez,” McGregor wrote on Twitter recently. “A true warrior and pioneer of this sport. It would be my honour! Some journalists and promoters and their lack of respect for what the fighters put into this game make me sick. Things must change!”

According to former fighter and UFC commentator, Dan Hardy, he believes that fight shouldn’t happen.

“It would be an execution to put Conor in there with Sanchez at this point,” Hardy told them media during a scrum on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi (h/t MMAFighting). “And I don’t think Conor would really gain anything from it.”

As of right now, it looks unlikely that McGregor and Sanchez will ever share the Octagon together. But, if they do, Hardy expects it to end quickly and not in Sanchez’s favor.