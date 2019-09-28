Quote: Conor McGregor Will Be Another Person When He Returns

The expectation is that Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon in early 2020.

The Irishman hasn’t fought since UFC 229 in October of 2018. There, he was returning from two years away and took on Khabib Nurmagomedov. Unfortunately for him, the fight did not go his way and he lost by fourth-round submission.

Since the loss, he has been clamoring for the rematch but has also been open to a bout with Frankie Edgar. Regardless, according to his teammate in Makwan Amirkhani, he believes McGregor will fight again.

“I think in the end, Conor knows that it’s not the money that makes us athletes happy,” Amirkhani said to MMA Junkie. “It’s that we can go there and perform, and I think he’s hungry for that. He knows that’s the thing that makes his life happier, and that’s the thing that he loves. So I believe truly that he will get back.”

When he returns, according to Amirkhani should be early 2020. When he does, Mr. Finland suspects Conor McGregor will be a much different person and fighter.

“We’ve seen a lot [that] his mind is on a whole other level,” he said. “There have been a few steps backwards, but we all make mistakes and we all learn from them. And I think when he gets back [to fighting] he will be another person.

“He’s been in the gym and he’s been working by himself a lot and I think he’s building himself up. I believe in the beginning of next year, that’s the time that Conor will step up – January or February.”