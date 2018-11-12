Quote: Dana White Was Never A Fan Of The Flyweight Division

A recently released Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight claims Dana White was never a fan of the 125-pound division.

A lot has been made over the future of the flyweight division under the UFC banner. Reports have surfaced claiming that the promotion will do away with the division. This caused many to turn heads when it was revealed that flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will defend his gold against bantamweight kingpin T.J. Dillashaw. White responded to the question of the division’s status when he said the UFC was working on some stuff with the 125-pounders.

Released UFC Fighter Sounds Off

Jose “Shorty” Torres was signed by the UFC with some buzz. His odd knockout win over Jarred Brooks, where Brooks knocked himself out due to a failed takedown attempt, and a brutal KO loss to Alex Perez in the first round left Torres at 1-1 under the promotion. That was enough to convince the UFC to let him go. Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Torres said he never sensed that White was a fan of the flyweight division:

“As of right now, the president, Dana White, is just not a fan — and never, ever has been — of the flyweight division, so why really promote and spend more money on a division you never built in the first place?”

As of now, there is no official word confirming the flyweight division’s demise in the UFC. MMA News will keep you posted on the situation as more details become available.

