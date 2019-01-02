Quote: Frankie Edgar Is The Worst Matchup For Max Holloway

Frankie Edgar’s manager has full confidence in his fighter’s ability to dethrone Max Holloway.

Holloway recently turned in a masterful performance against Brian Ortega at UFC 231. He starched “T-City” on the feet for the better part of four rounds. The doctor stopped the fight before a battered Ortega could make it to the fifth round.

Ali Abdelaziz Expresses Confidence In Frankie Edgar

Ali Abdelaziz has been known to back his fighters heavily. Edgar is no exception. Abdelaziz recently told MMAFighting.com that Edgar is the one to take Holloway’s crown:

“Max (Holloway) is a good champion, but Max hasn’t ever fought a wrestler like Frankie. And Frankie, as tough as he is, when he fought (Brian) Ortega he got caught with an elbow, and fair and square, Ortega got the win — but I’m telling you, Frankie is the worst matchup for Max. I believe if Frankie takes Max down — and he will — Max will not get up, because he tried to play guard and [play on the ground against Ortega]. Frankie will probably try to put a hole through his head. That’s what Frankie will do to him. … Frankie is the right guy for that fight. This is the fight Max should be asking for right now.”

Edgar was last seen in action back in April. He took on Cub Swanson on the UFC Atlantic City card. “The Answer” nabbed a unanimous decision victory. This was just one month after Edgar suffered a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Ortega.

Do you think Frankie Edgar has a shot at dethroning Max Holloway?