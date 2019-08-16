Quote: Francis Ngannou Will Beat Stipe Or ‘DC’ For The Title Next

The heavyweight title is on the line in the main event of UFC 241 as Daniel Cormier takes on Stipe Miocic. Whoever wins this could very well have to face Francis Ngannou next who has been knocking out everyone as of late.

Fernand Lopez, Ngannou’s coach, expects his pupil will fight for the title next where he will beat either Miocic or Cormier.

“If we take out the Jon Jones situation, Francis should be fighting for the belt right away,” Lopez said to MMA Fighting. “And I think no matter [who wins the title fight], no matter if it’s Stipe or ‘DC’, Francis is going to win the fight anyway.”

Meanwhile, Lopez believes Ngannou has gotten better since the losses to Miocic and Derrick Lewis. He believes that matured the heavyweight on what to work on and knows he is the best in the world now.

“I don’t need my fighters to get a loss, but I definitely think the fighters can become mature and to get good,” he said. “If you look at a study of champions, the champions got good because they know [the feeling] of a loss. Having a loss is a lot of learning; you never learn like when you get loss. I think those losses have made Francis completely different.”

Ultimately, whether or not Francis Ngannou will get the next title shot is to be seen. But, his coach in Fernand Lopez is confident he would beat whoever is holding the belt.