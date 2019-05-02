Quote: Greg Hardy Fought Cans His Entire MMA Career

One Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight continues to rag on Greg Hardy.

Hardy competed at UFC Fort Lauderdale on April 27. He went one-on-one with Dmitrii Smoliakov. Hardy scored a first-round TKO victory. Smoliakov’s performance left a lot to be desired when you ask UFC president Dana White and Michael Bisping. Add Juan Adams to that list, although he’s more critical of Hardy.

Adams Rips Hardy Following UFC Fort Lauderdale

Adams, who is a rising UFC heavyweight prospect, told MMAJunkie.com that he is far from impressed with what Hardy has done in his fighting career thus far:

“Pathetic. It was just ridiculous. It looked like the guy was scared to do anything. I’m not going to say much, but I think it’s ridiculous how they’re trying to push such a poor product on people. The people have spoken like, ‘We don’t want to see that crap. it’s not a good fight, he’s not a good fighter.’ He’s had cans his entire career. The most legit opponent he’s fought was Allen Crowder. Like, c’mon. He’s no world beater.

“Every point in his career he’s taken the easiest fight available. Every point in my career I’ve taken the best guy available, who the best guy was that’s going to come at me. It shows when we fight. I fight guys on my level on paper that are supposed to be better than me and I still come out on top. He fights a guy that’s another up and comer and gets DQ’d because he’s scared he’s going to lose right away.”

Adams is set to fight Arjan Bhullar this Saturday night (May 4). The bout is set to be featured on the UFC Ottawa card. Stick with MMA News as we’ll be providing live coverage of the event this weekend.