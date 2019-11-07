Quote: Greg Hardy May Finish Alexander Volkov At UFC Moscow

A former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion believes Greg Hardy has what it takes to stop Alexander Volkov.

This Saturday (Nov. 9), Hardy will share the Octagon with Volkov in the co-main event of UFC Moscow. Hardy is stepping in as a late replacement opponent. Volkov was scheduled to meet Junior dos Santos, but “Cigano” caught a nasty bacterial infection and was removed from the card.

‘King Mo’ Picks Greg Hardy To Beat Alexander Volkov

Unsurprisingly, Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal is backing his American Top Team teammate Hardy before the biggest bout of his professional mixed martial arts career. When speaking to BJPenn.com, he even said that Hardy may get the stoppage.

“Volkov is a tough fight, good striking, he beat Werdum, he was beating Derrick Lewis until he got caught. He is a good fighter but so is Greg. Win or lose, Greg will learn from this fight but I think he wins and may finish Volkov.”

Edmen Shahbazyan, who fights out of Glendale, Arizona agrees with “King Mo.”

“That is a good fight. It is a good step-up fight for Greg Hardy, being on the momentum he is on and improving every fight. Volkov is coming off the loss and I think Hardy can land and it will be lights out again for Volkov.”

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC Moscow this weekend. The card will be headlined by Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar. Since the event is taking place in Moscow, this will be an early card for fans in the United States. The main card is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.