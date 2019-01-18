Quote: I Know Greg Hardy Can Become UFC Champion

One former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter and renowned coach has confidence in Greg Hardy.

Hardy is scheduled to make his UFC debut tomorrow night (Jan. 19). He’ll go one-on-one with Allen Crowder in the co-main event of UFC Brooklyn. This event will mark the UFC’s debut on ESPN+. The 8 p.m. ET portion of the prelims will also mark the UFC’s first live event appearance on the major ESPN network.

Din Thomas Sees UFC Gold In Greg Hardy’s Future

American Top Team coach Din Thomas spoke to BJPenn.com ahead of UFC on ESPN+ 1. He said that Hardy has what it takes to become a UFC heavyweight champion one day:

“If you give him enough time, I know he can become UFC champion, but the timing has to be right. There’s a lot more to it. There’s so many moving parts with success in MMA. A lot of it is timing, being in the right place at the right time, winning some key fights, and just having some key moments in those fights, it all has to come together for you.

“That’s going to be difficult for Greg cause those things have to align properly and the fact that he is so green in this sport, I know they’re going to try and push it faster which is going to force him to have to learn at an incredibly fast rate. There may be some things he can’t learn fast enough, that’s the reality of it. If you give him enough time, he can be UFC champion but if you push him too early, he could struggle. I know the UFC doesn’t have time to wait for Greg to get better. They have a business to run, so we have to do the best we can to make him as prepared as we can have him for the speed they want to push him.”

Hardy is off to a 3-0 start in his professional mixed martial arts career. Not a single fight of his has gone to the one-minute mark. It won’t be long before we find out how he fares in his UFC debut.