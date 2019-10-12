Quote: Henry Cejudo ‘Didn’t Save’ UFC Flyweight Division

Many have credited Henry Cejudo with saving the UFC men’s flyweight division, but one 125-pounder doesn’t share that belief.

When Cejudo was set to defend his flyweight gold against then-UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw, many wondered what the future of the 125-pound division would hold. At the time, it appeared the general consensus was that if Dillashaw defeated Cejudo then the men’s flyweight division would be canned. Instead, Cejudo stopped Dillashaw in just 32 seconds.

Concerns of the flyweight division didn’t go away until Cejudo captured the bantamweight gold to become a “champ-champ.” Now, UFC president Dana White wants Cejudo to defend his 125-pound title against Joseph Benavidez.

Tim Elliott Says Cejudo Didn’t Save UFC Men’s Flyweight Division

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Elliott explained why he doesn’t credit Cejudo with saving the flyweight division.

“I feel like he helped the division by beating T.J. (Dillashaw) and all that, but to not defend, he really didn’t save anything,” Elliott said. “The guys that are saving it are the guys that are sticking around the division and trying to make it happen. I could have went up to 135, I even wanted to go up to 135 at one point, but then when I heard the division was going to go under I wasn’t gonna be one of the guys who just left on my own free will.

“I wasn’t gonna leave a division that I helped build. Me and Joe B, we helped pave the way to make this 125 thing be a thing.”