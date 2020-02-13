Quote: Henry Cejudo ‘Might Decide’ To Return To Flyweight If 135 Goes South

One top-ranked flyweight believes Henry Cejudo could return to 125 pounds if things don’t pan out at bantamweight.

Cejudo became a UFC “champ-champ” after stopping Marlon Moraes back in June 2019. With that win, Cejudo added the UFC bantamweight title to his mantle. At the time, he was also the flyweight champion with his split decision win over Demetrious Johnson and his successful title defense against T.J. Dillashaw.

Formiga Sees Cejudo Possibly Returning To 125

Cejudo eventually relinquished his flyweight title to focus solely on the bantamweight division. Speaking to MMAFighting.com‘s Guilherme Cruz, number two-ranked UFC flyweight Jussier Formiga said he thinks it’s possible that Cejudo makes a comeback at flyweight if he can’t reign for long at 135 pounds.

“He kept talking about wanting a big fight, calling for (Jose) Aldo, and he forgot his roots, (and) the flyweight division where he won his first title,” Formiga said. “I think he might decide to come back down in the future, because 135 is full of tough fighters. I don’t know how he’ll do there. Let’s see what happens.”

UFC president Dana White confirmed to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter that Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo is indeed happening. The two will collide on May 9 at UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Cejudo’s bantamweight gold will be on the line.

As for the vacant flyweight championship, a new title holder will be crowned on Feb. 29. Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo will collide in the main event of UFC Norfolk.

Formiga has his own bout scheduled and it’s a pivotal one in the 125-pound weight class. He’ll share the Octagon with Brandon Moreno on March 14. The bout will be featured on the UFC Brasilia card.

Do you think Henry Cejudo would consider dropping back down to flyweight if he can’t maintain his hold on the bantamweight gold?