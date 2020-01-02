Quote: “I Am Very Confident We’re Going to See Georges St-Pierre in 2020”

Well, there’s at least one person who is confident we’ll see George St-Pierre in action soon, that being none other than Chael P. Sonnen.

Georges St-Pierre had one of the greatest careers in the history of the UFC. But as you’ll notice, the prior sentence was written strictly in the past tense after St-Pierre retired from MMA officially on February 21, 2019, leaving behind a legacy that many say has him #1 on the all-time greats list. But Chael Sonnen is not buying the retirement, even if we are approaching one year since it happened (Transcript via BJPenn.com):

“I don’t believe that for a second,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “In fact, it’s the opposite. As we come to the new year, I am very confident we’re going to see Georges St-Pierre in 2020. The only question is, where are we going to see him? We know he’s in the gym. We’ve seen the pictures. His coach has come out and talked about it. We know all of these things.”

Sonnen believes there are too many puzzles where St-Pierre would fit into perfectly right now for him to resist and that St-Pierre’s silence speaks volumes:

“There’s something to the mystery that is St-Pierre and what’s going on in his little mind and weight class and what opponent… There’s something to the mystery of it that I’d rather not solve,” Sonnen said. There is something about how he all of the sudden went a little bit quiet at the same time that Conor [McGregor] came back, at the same time that [Jorge] Masvidal’s now the biggest star in the sport, at the exact same time that [Kamaru] Usman is looking for an opponent, and the true No. 1 contender, who is Colby Covington, happens to have a broken jaw right now, and you’ve got a 155-pound title that’s going to be contested in April between Tony and Khabib.

“There just seems like a lot of spots where the great St-Pierre could fill in, and he happened to shut his mouth right as all those pieces are coming together.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Will we see Georges St-Pierre make a comeback in 2020?