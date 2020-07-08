Quote: ‘I Don’t See Any Problem’ With Jorge Masvidal Cutting Weight For UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal isn’t one to miss when it comes to weigh-in day but the circumstances could be a bit tougher for UFC 251.

Masvidal will be stepping up to save the UFC 251 main event. He’ll challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. The two will collide on July 11. Usman vs. Masvidal will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Mike Dolce Doesn’t See Weight-Cutting Issues For Jorge Masvidal

Well-known strength and conditioning coach, Mike Dolce, explained to MMAJunkie why he doesn’t think Masvidal will struggle with cutting weight on short notice.

“I don’t see there being any problem with Masvidal losing 20 pounds in a week. I mean, that’s easy,” Dolce said. “Remember, once upon a time, Chael Sonnen lost 20 pounds in one single day when he and I were working together.”

Dolce went on to note that Masvidal isn’t big for the welterweight division, rather he’s a big lightweight competing at 170 pounds. Dolce believes the success of Masvidal’s weight cut will come down to hydration and removing carbs.

Usman vs. Masvidal is a bout many have been looking forward to for months. It initially wasn’t meant to be for July 11. “Gamebred” and the UFC couldn’t come to terms on a deal, so the promotion turned to Gilbert Burns. “Durinho” ended up testing positive for COVID-19. This time, Masvidal and the UFC were able to strike a deal so that this title fight can become a reality.

That isn’t the only title fight set for UFC 251. In the co-main event, UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will share the Octagon with Max Holloway a second time. Back in Dec. 2019, Volkanovski defeated Holloway via unanimous decision to capture the 145-pound gold. Also featured on the card will be a clash between Petr Yan and Jose Aldo for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship.