Quote: I Don’t Think You’ve Seen The Last Of Chad Mendes

After Chad Mendes lost to Alexander Volkanovski by TKO at UFC 232, the former UFC featherweight title challenger reportedly retired from MMA.

He would end his career with a record of 18-5 and had notable wins over the likes of Ricardo Lamas, Clay Guida, Cub Swanson and Darren Elkins among others. While the 34-year-old also fought Jose Aldo for the belt twice, and Conor McGregor for the interim featherweight title. Although “Money” appears to have ended his career without winning the belt, his teammate in Guida doesn’t think Mendes is done with MMA. Rather, he expects him to fight again.

“Yeah, I’ve heard rumors, man,” Guida told MMA Fighting. “That’s news to me but I don’t think you’ve seen the last of Chad ‘Money’ Mendes. He’s too powerful, too strong, too quick, and he’s too good of a champion. He’s too talented. So I’m thinkin’ after his baby he just had a week ago… I’m hoping we see him come back. I hope so, man. Chad’s fun to watch.”

Before losing the Volkanovski fight, Mendes beat Myles Jury by knockout in his return from suspension due to drug violation, after being sidelined for two and a half years.

Guida, meanwhile, is set for his 52nd professional fight against B.J. Penn on the prelims this Saturday at UFC 237.