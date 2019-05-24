Quote: I Guarantee Cormier vs. Jones Is ‘Different Fight’ At Heavyweight

Speculation continues to grow that Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will have a trilogy bout. Both fighters have talked about it, but the question is, what weight class? Cormier has stated he wants it to be at light heavyweight, but most on social media want it at heavyweight.

One person who would like to see it at heavyweight is Rashad Evans. There, he believes Cormier is a better fighter, and may very well win the fight.

“I think if Jon Jones did fight DC at heavyweight it’d be a totally different fight. I think Jon Jones knows that, he is a very smart fighter,” Evans said on SiriusXM (h/t Bloody Elbow). “I think he has a better chance of beating DC at 205 because when DC makes 205, it’s not only the fact that he’s gotta face Jon Jones’ skills — because that’s one thing in itself.

“But then he has to worry about facing himself on a physical sense. How much did he deplete his body during the weight cut?” the former light heavyweight champion continued. “That seems to be what causes the damage later on in the fight when he can’t absorb a shot to the head because he doesn’t have enough fluid in his head because he’s dehydrated. That’s what happens when you cut too much weight.

“At heavyweight, he is a little bit more durable. He has this strength at heavyweight that he doesn’t have at 205,” Evans assured. “It’d be interesting to see the matchup at heavyweight because I guarantee it’d be a lot different fight.”

Ultimately, both Jones and Cormier have scheduled fights, so for now, the trilogy bout will not happen.