Quote: I Honestly Think Robert Whittaker Is A Better Version Of GSP

Robert Whittaker’s jiu-jitsu coach has some massive praise for “The Reaper.”

Alex Prates is helping Whittaker prepare for his UFC middleweight title unification bout. Whittaker, the UFC middleweight champion, will meet interim title holder Israel Adesanya on Oct. 5 in Melbourne, Australia. The middleweight title unification bout is set to headline UFC 243.

Whittaker’s Jiu-Jitsu Coach Says ‘The Reaper’ Trumps GSP

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Prates said he feels Whittaker is an even better version of GSP.

“Maybe you’ll see Robert Whittaker using a style that I think is the one that suits him better but he never really needed it because it was always comfortable for him on the feet for most of his fights,” Prates told MMA Fighting. “With Yoel Romero, for example, it would have been stupid to try to take him down. But Robert has great wrestling and great timing. I honestly think Robert is a better version of GSP. And we might see this now.”

Whittaker is still in search of his first successful title defense. While he defeated Yoel Romero in their rematch back in June 2018, “The Solider of God” missed weight thus making the fight a non-title bout. Whittaker has been marred by injuries and has only competed twice in 2017 and once in 2018.

Are you sold on Robert Whittaker being a better version of GSP?