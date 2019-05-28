Quote: I Think Frankie Edgar Will Beat Max Holloway

One renowned mixed martial arts coach believes Frankie Edgar will pull off the upset over Max Holloway.

On July 27, Holloway will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight gold against Edgar. The bout is expected to headline UFC 240. Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada will play host to the event.

‘Dede’ Picks Frankie Edgar Over Max Holloway

Nova Uniao head coach Andre Pederneiras spoke to Combate. During the interview, he explained why he believes Edgar will dethrone Holloway (via Bloody Elbow):

“I think Edgar will beat Holloway. Frankie moves around a lot, and Max, although, he keeps constant pressure, he is not a one-punch knockout kind of guy, so that makes it difficult. Besides, Edgar is good at taking people down, I think he will keep a short distance, will thrown in some takedowns and touch Holloway a lot. A Frankie win favors Aldo.”

Holloway holds two wins over Pederneiras’ fighter, Jose Aldo. On the flip side, Aldo has two wins over Edgar. In both of Aldo’s wins over Edgar, “The Answer” was vying for 145-pound gold. It’s something that has eluded Edgar throughout his career, although he is a former UFC lightweight champion.

Who is your early pick for Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar?