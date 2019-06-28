Quote: I Would Not Count Out JDS In This Fight

Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos will finally fight tomorrow night (June 29) in the main event of UFC Minneapolis. There, the favorite to win the fight is Ngannou who according to Bovada is a -235 favorite, while dos Santos is a +185 underdog.

Although Ngannou has looked impressive as of late. Dan Lambert, the American Top Team owner, believes people should not count out the Brazilian in this fight.

“Well, there’s no doubting Ngannou is one of the scariest individuals I or anybody else has ever seen. I mean, that guy is absolutely frightening. With that said, he’s come out and put on a stinker or two in the past,” Lambert said of Junior dos Santos on BJPENN.com Radio. “So, he may not be the most consistent guy in the world. JDS is very technical, he’s very skilled. He still hits really hard, he’s got a ton of experience, he’s a smart fighter. I would not count JDS out in this fight by any stretch of the imagination.”

The stakes are high for this fight as the expectation is that the winner will fight for the heavyweight title next. Ngannou is a former title challenger, while dos Santos is a former champion who is looking to get his belt back. And, this fight should be a good one, with Lambert believing it is a much closer fight than the oddsmakers have it.