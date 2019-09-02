Quote: I’d Bet On Weili Zhang Against Anyone At Strawweight

Weili Zhang has earned praise left and right for her stellar performance at UFC Shenzhen.

Zhang made history this past Saturday (Aug. 31). She became the first fighter from China to capture UFC gold. Zhang stopped Jessica Andrade in 42 seconds to become the strawweight champion. She is the fifth UFC strawweight title holder.

Zhang’s Coach Heaps Praise On “Magnum”

MMAFighting.com spoke to Zhang’s jiu-jitsu coach Pedro Jordao, who explained why he sees Zhang reigning for a long time.

“She has that potential and talent to beat every girl in the top 10,” Jordao said of the strawweights. “A fight is a fight, when the cage closes it’s a competition and the best will win, but she has the potential to beat them all. If I had to bet, I’d bet on her against anyone [laughs].

“They are all really tough with their own unique style,” he continued. “Joanna has great Muay Thai. Tatiana (Suarez) is good in the wrestling area and ground and pound. Michelle Waterson has good karate. Rose [Namajunas] has good boxing and jiu-jitsu. Every single one has their own style, things that will complicate more or complicate less. The good thing about Zhang is that she’s strong in all areas.”

Zhang is on quite a roll. She’s riding a 20-fight win streak. “Magnum” hasn’t suffered a loss since her professional MMA debut back in Nov. 2013. She has racked up 10 knockouts and seven submissions along the way.

Do you think Weili Zhang is poised to have a lengthy reign as the UFC strawweight champion?