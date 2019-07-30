Quote: Israel Adesanya Talks Too Much Trash

A UFC middleweight is pulling for Robert Whittaker to defeat Israel Adesanya at UFC 243.

Whittaker and Adesanya will collide in a middleweight title unification bout on Oct. 5. The bout will take place inside the 60,000-seat Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The bout is set to headline UFC 243.

Adesanya certainly knows how to rev up the trash talk. He’s been going after Whittaker and even UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. During his UFC 240 scrum, Krzysztof Jotko explained why he’s pulling for Whittaker.

“I am keeping [my fingers crossed] for Whittaker because I hate this dude Adesanya. He talks too much trash and maybe he’s good but I really don’t like this guy. He talk and talk and talk and talk and it’s not funny for me.”

Jotko is coming off a split decision victory over Marc-Andre Barriault this past Saturday night (July 27). It’s Jotko’s second victory in a row. During the scrum, Jotko made it clear that he wants a rematch with Uriah Hall. Back in Sept. 2017, Hall finished Jotko via TKO in the second round. Jotko believes he had the fight well in hand until he lost focus momentarily, costing him the fight.

You can peep Jotko’s full UFC 240 post-fight scrum courtesy of MMAFighting.